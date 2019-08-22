Two individuals were arrested in early Tuesday morning after being found with their children in an apartment without food and riddled with dog feces.
Amanda Monique Holder, 27, and Robert Earl Lee, 24, both of Somerset, have each been charged with two counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment as a result of the investigation which began when District 5 Constable Mike Wallace received a cell phone call at 1 a.m. Tuesday from someone concerned about the sound of children crying for over an hour in an apartment at Cumberland Manor.
When Constable Wallace arrived at the apartment with Burnside Police Officer Eric Thomas and fellow Constables Gary Baldock and Shane Haste, the officers found two small children inside as well as Lee, appearing to be under the influence, and Holder, possibly asleep.
The residence, Constable Wallace said, had canine feces throughout it. There was also no food to be found but officers did find a quantity of marijuana.
The children were placed into emergency custody by the Kentucky Department for Community Based Services (social services).
Both adults were arrested and lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. Lee was additionally charged with Trafficking in Marijuana (less than 8 ounces, first offense).
Lee and Holder are scheduled to arraigned on Friday in Pulaski District Court. At press time, they remained lodged at PCDC in lieu of $7,500 bonds.
Constable Wallace said he appreciates citizens reporting suspected criminal behavior. The county's constables have been using what Wallace calls "directed patrol" in "known high crime areas" with resources focused on illegal drug trafficking.
While citizens are urged to call 911 in emergencies, Constable Wallace added he can be reached directly by cell phone at 606-872-3746.
"All reports of criminal behavior will be investigated," he said.
