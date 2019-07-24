The Tuesday meeting of the Pulaski County Fiscal Court was abuzz with talk about a potential beautification project for Pulaski County Park.
Roger Baird, President of the Lake Cumberland Beekeepers Association, and Beth Wilson, Horticulture Agent with the Pulaski County Extension Office, stopped by to see the magistrates and Judge-Executive Steve Kelley to discuss a proposal to expand a pollinator habitat at the park facility off of East Ky. 80 that would reduce maintenance costs and benefit the bee population.
"Last year, we approached Mr. Kelley with an idea of getting native plants, native pollinators, started growing in (PC Park)," said Baird. "We have worked with (Melanie Lawless of the Lake Cumberland Master Gardeners Association), who has laid out a start-up plan for this.
"Right now, we're not asking for any sort of money," he added, talking to the court. "... I have asked Mr. Kelley if he would have his people to try and find grants to help with this."
The project -- which Baird said would go in phases because of its large scope -- would benefit the aesthetics of the park as well as overall maintenance of the park over time.
"What we want to do is get these native plants started that would cover large areas and cut down on the mowing cost of the park, as well as cut down on some of the safety issues, if we can get these (plants) started on the hillside," said Baird. "It would also help with the sound aesthetic of people going to the park. They wouldn't hear all the mowers going all the time, things like that."
Wilson said that Pulaski County Park is a "little jewel" and she would like to see "better plantings" there at the sprawling outdoor recreational venue. The project increases foraging range for honeybees, a population which is decreasing -- Baird said there is a 40 percent honey beehive loss in the U.S. this year, particularly affecting commercial beekeepers.
"We are keeping honeybees, but there are a lot of issues with negative pollinators as well," said Wilson.
The stage one budget for the project -- including plants, much, and equipment -- totals $8,630 (most of which, at $7,300, is spent on the plants themselves). Pond liner will be used to kill the existing vegetation by shading and heating, a process expected to take until about November, and the liner can be reused for another project. This decreases pesticide use and potential pesticide exposure to applicators and visitors. Additionally, noted Baird, the project would reduce the use of herbicide chemicals.
Plants will be native herbaceous perennials, woody perennials, and native grasses and sedges. Labor is not considered an expanse, as personnel is planned to be recruited from local organizations, schools, county works, and detention center inmates.
Fourth District Magistrate Mark Ranshaw asked whether the project organizers would be "willing to work with" other parks in the county, such as at Shopville and White Lily; Wilson said it's part of the plan that they'd like to go to other locations in the county and City of Somerset and do similar things as in the proposal.
Baird said he's already asked one local business if they would be willing to put money toward the project, and the answer was affirmative.
"It's something we can put out into our community and maybe even take it before the (Chamber of) Commerce, and talk to them to see if we could get some money behind it," said Baird. "It's not just something for the county itself, for the fiscal court, it's something that we can get everybody involved in, to go throughout the county."
Wilson said that all they sought from the court was approval to pursue grants. Kelley said that the court would have a resolution drawn up along these lines.
In other Pulaski County Fiscal Court business:
• Part-time 911 dispatch employee Lori Mayfield asked the court to consider changing the pay scale for part-time employees to reflect higher pay for those that are certified. Kelley said that officials could consider the matter.
• Deputy Jailer Rod Dick presented some numbers regarding inmate work detail cleaning trash and trouble areas in the county. In April, 65,390 pounds of trash was picked up; in May, 29, 690 pounds was collected, and 17 cemeteries were cleaned up as well. In June, those numbers were 15,624 pounds of trash and 11 cemeteries. From January through June, 32 cemeteries were reached and 85 tons of trash were removed from the county's roadways and natural areas.
"If you look at that through those six months, there were 1,176 hours of inmate labor that was dedicated just to Pulaski County -- that's not counting (what was) dedicated to the city or the dog pound or anything else. That was strictly to the county. And if you figure that at (the) minimum wage, it would figured out $81,635 that would have come back to Pulaski County."
Dick praised Jailer Anthony McCollum and the court for giving the jail the opportunity to put inmates to work in this way, and noted others involved in making it a reality.
"It's a program that's very worthwhile that gives back to the county," said Dick. "It's something that the public is very interested in and that they want to see continue."
Added Kelley, "Every week I get people come to me and they notice a difference."
Ranshaw asked if some areas were a "continuous problem" for littering -- Boat Dock Road, Ranshaw said, frequently has these issues. Dick said that "every district's got a spot that people are going to go to for whatever," where trash accumulates quickly. "I don't know what you do with that ,other than just keep going back."
Deputy Judge Dan Price noted "they don't make a perfect garbage truck," and when trash and recyclable materials are picked up, sometimes trash is lost, particularly on Ky. 914 while traveling.
• A resolution was passed naming part of Enterprise Drive from Ky. 914 going behind the Somerset Mall -- where American Legion Post 38 is located -- as Sgt. Brent Woods Drive, honoring the African-American Buffalo Solider who was a native of Pulaski County who received the Medal of Honor, the highest military decoration in the U.S., for his service in the American Indian Wars.
• Public Safety Officer Stacy Halcomb asked the court for permission to hire Corey Robertson as a mechanic, and to sell surplus vehicles for the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team and the Tateville Volunteer Fire Department.
• Greg Thomas, Secretary of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, was on hand to inform the court that Gov. Matt Bevin's office had approved $646,597 for for Punching Creek Road and Patterson Branch Road improvement projects.
