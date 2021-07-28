Court meeting ends in fractious exchange over park security

In a meeting chock full of updates from various departments and agencies, the lack of one particular update caused tempers to flare at the close of Tuesday's meeting of Pulaski County Fiscal Court.
During the July 13 meeting, magistrates split 3-1 on a vote to contract with Chris Lyons -- recently retired as a detective with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division -- at a rate of $25 per hour for up to 24 hours per week during the busy season. Adding another security officer was also discussed to help Lyons cover the county's five park system between Thursday and Monday, primarily after 10 p.m. or as needed for calls.
Most of the questions on June 13 came from District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw, who had indicated he'd rather wait until the court could be presented with policy and procedures in writing but ultimately voted in favor of Lyons' contract.
It was established that the security officer(s) would be certified through the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) and serve under the supervision of Judge-Executive Steve Kelley and 911/Emergency Management Director Aaron Ross. Ross, already trained through the Ohio Highway Patrol academy, was sworn in as County Police Chief in October 2019 in order to comply with federal authorities' requirement that only certified law enforcement have access to the National Crime Information Center database.
Magistrate Ranshaw had asked if Ross could update magistrates about a policies and procedures document at the next fiscal court meeting, to which he agreed.
Ross presented a personnel matter during his departmental report on Tuesday as well as an update on the 911 Center's impending move to the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center campus this fall. But progress on the County Police/Park Security policies and procedures document wasn't mentioned, until Ranshaw asked about it as the fiscal court meeting was about to be adjourned.
"We're working on that," Judge Kelley said of the document. "I've been talking to Aaron this week about how this is going to be housed and operated, so we're working through those details. We should have something soon."
Magistrate Ranshaw then proceeded to question whether Ross should supervise if the County Police Chief position had been established "on paper only to help 911."
"If we're going to have someone who's Department of Justice-certified," Kelley responded, "in order for them to be certified, they have to be underneath an agency, right? So what we're looking at doing is putting these security officers underneath our agency, but then limiting their jurisdiction to where they're able to serve.…They would technically be underneath Aaron's department; we will contract with them but they'll have limited jurisdiction at our parks."
At this point, County Treasurer Joan Isaacs offered that Ross might want to talk with Garrard County officials since she said that county primarily utilizes a county police force.
However Judge Kelley was quick to note, "We're not trying to change the way we're operating; that's not our goal at all."
The judge went on to say that he feels the security officers do need arresting powers in emergency instances when response time is important. "It's for the safety of the people that are using our parks -- families and children that are at our parks all the time -- and we want them to feel safe," he said. "To have a security presence there with arresting abilities, I think, is an important thing for us."
Magistrate Ranshaw asked if that could be accomplished through the sheriff's office, since similar agreements are already in place for school resource officers.
"It doesn't work that way, Mark," Deputy Judge Dan Price interjected and when the magistrate disagreed, added, "Quit fanning the fire."
Ranshaw responded that he was only trying to determine "the best option for this county." Price referred his to Kentucky Revised Statute 70.540 -- which outlines a judge-executive's authority to establish a county police force. The magistrate insisted that the security officer(s) could be dedicated to county parks and still fall under the sheriff's purview.
"We don't have to create a county police force," Ranshaw said. "…I'm asking questions; this is a process. I'm sorry if you get upset with me about it but my job is to make sure this darn county is taken care of the right way, and I'm going to ask these questions period."
Dep. Judge Price repeated that Ranshaw was "fanning the fire," which the magistrate again denied.
"It's his discretion," Price again referred to the statute, pointing at Judge Kelley. "He's elected to run this county."
Price added that the magistrates' primary job was "to set the budget."
"We are the ones that make the final decisions in this county," Magistrate Ranshaw countered. "…I'm here to make sure the people of this county are represented and ask the questions they're asking me."
Price said he took offense at the questions because those who volunteer at the parks matter to him. Ranshaw said he cares as well and noted that he voted for the security officer.
"I am asking the questions to make sure things are right and we are doing the right steps to put these people in place and make sure there's a legal process for them to follow -- a policy and procedures manual," Ranshaw said.
"That's what the judge does," Price responded.
Ranshaw added that when he asked two weeks ago whether there was money in the budget for the officers, he was told there was but asserted the line item for security is currently at zero.
Dep. Judge Price responded with a reference to Pulaski Park revenue, which wasn't actually announced during the meeting.
Ultimately Ross was called up to give an update on the manual -- saying he was going through models from the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police. Of more than 100 policies to put in place, he estimated he's completed 20-30.
Magistrate Ranshaw thanked Ross but added, "The next question becomes: do we want a full-fledged county police force?"
Judge Kelley reiterated that his plan is only to provide park security. "We have a county police chief and all we're going to do is put two officers underneath his jurisdiction that have jurisdiction only at our parks," he said. "It's not going to be a countywide police force. It's going to be at our parks that we provide for our families. We're trying to make them safer, Mark. I don't know why you have a problem with that."
Magistrate Ranshaw started to respond that he doesn't have a problem but Kelley accused him of basing his questions from "negative" commenters on the magistrate's Facebook page.
"They love it," Judge Kelley said to Magistrate Ranshaw. "They're using you like a little puppet."
"They're not using me. I'm trying to do the best and answer the questions for this county," Ranshaw responded, again asserting that he'd voted for park security.
The magistrate then asked if the court should vote "to make an official police department." Judge Kelley responded no, with County Attorney Martin Hatfield clarifying that had already been done. The judge continued that the county would leave patrolling to the sheriff's office and city police.
"They do an excellent job but we're going to put extra security for our parks," Judge Kelley said. "You all voted to let me do that. Just let me do my job and quit trying to micromanage me."
"I am trying to ask questions that I think are necessary for this county," Ranshaw responded.
The meeting adjourned without any further action.
