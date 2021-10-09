Courthouse slated for makeover

Red tape is generally associated with various levels of government but that doesn't mean the public expects to actually see it at the headquarters for county business.
What currently surrounds the front entrance of the Pulaski County Courthouse is no cause for concern, however, according to Judge-Executive Steve Kelley. The tape that went up this week signifies that the facility is about to get a much needed makeover for its front columns and fascia.
"The columns and boards up at the top all need some attention," Judge Kelley said, adding that the project includes wood replacement and repainting.
Through the "energy project" of Kelley's first term, the county had replaced windows, roofing and some brickwork at the courthouse but the front woodwork hadn't been included at that time. The judge added that there'd been some discussion two years ago about repairing the front but it was delayed by the COVID pandemic.
"It's all about taking pride in the courthouse and the efforts downtown," Kelley said. "We don't want to be sticking out as the one that's been neglected."
For this project, the county has contracted with Kenny Dysinger of Wildcat Builders with Judge Kelley adding that another company will be selected for painting after the carpentry work is completed.
"We can get it looking good before winter weather gets here," Judge Kelley said. "You can't do much painting when it gets cold."
