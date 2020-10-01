Two new events scheduled a year in advance by local churches for the Pulaski Judicial Plaza have been sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pastor Jeff Griffith of Denham Street Baptist Church and Pastor Rick Watson of Campground Baptist Church had scheduled the events last fall for this Saturday (October 3) and the following Saturday (October 10).
Pastor Griffith said organizers of both events met Wednesday morning and decided to call county government and withdraw the reservations.
"It was one of those calls where we had to make a decision and didn't think we could get the support we needed," Pastor Griffith said. "We just weren't comfortable with having to do the social distancing guidelines in public."
Griffith explained that the event planned for this Saturday had been intended as a fundraiser for a community project called LOTS (Least of These Somerset). Pastor Watson said the October 10 event had been planned as a youth rally.
"Our hope was to get a contemporary Christian band to come in and a youth minister come in and present the gospel," Watson said, adding he had also hoped to follow up with revival at his church. "With all that's going on, it just didn't work out.…Right now, we're just looking to see when things calm down enough to be able to do it safely and without having to wear masks."
Pulaski County Government books the Judicial Plaza on a first-come, first-served basis at no charge. These particular bookings caused some discussion of creating a scheduling guidelines to be overseen by a committee because they essentially blocked two highly-publicized events from continuing in downtown Somerset.
The Chill Out and Proud Festival was launched on October 5, 2019. When organizers found the first weekend of October 2020 had been booked, and later faced with the pandemic, they moved the event toward a virtual format held last June.
The much-more established Walker Weekend had been held on the second October weekend for years. While organizers were initially able book the Plaza for October 17, 2020, they ultimately opted to go with the October 10 date and move much of the festivities to Eubank. Currently the City of Somerset is planning to hold its 2nd annual Moonlight Festival downtown on the third weekend of this month.
Even prior to the pandemic, with each event's organizers arranging alternate plans, the push for a scheduling committee to book events on the Plaza had lost steam. County officials had been working with SPEDA (Somerset Pulaski Economic Development Authority) to construct an awning over the area's open stage. But the prospect of corporate sponsorship and/or usage fees caused some contention in the public.
Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said Wednesday that some citizens argued at the time that the Plaza had been designed as a free public space.
"It was going to lose that aspect if we went forward with the awning and corporate sponsorship," Kelley said, adding the issue may be revisited someday.
