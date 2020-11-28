COVID-19 cancels two annual holiday traditions for Monticello

This year would have marked the 50th Monticello-Wayne County Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade and the 50th Kiwanis Radio Auction, but both events have been canceled until 2021.
Life as we've known it has drastically changed over the past eight months -- for the young and young at heart -- as COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to soar.
The Chamber of Commerce board of directors, after careful consideration and out of extreme caution for local citizens, decided to postpone their 50th annual Christmas parade. The Chamber has promoted Wayne County and their business community since its organization in 1967 and they continually encourage everyone to experience the natural resources offered.
2020 would have also marked the 50th annual Kiwanis Radio Auction. This event has been held the week of Thanksgiving on WKYM for 49 years in a row. The main reason the Kiwanis Club canceled the auction was due to the collection of items and the distribution thereafter, in a COVID-19 environment. The Kiwanis Club is now accepting cash donations from businesses and individuals to help underprivileged children in Wayne County this Christmas.
Anyone who would like to contribute may contact a Kiwanis club member or mail a check directly to the Monticello Kiwanis Club at P. O. Box 1735, Monticello, KY 42633. With COVID-19 affecting so many locals, it's extremely important for the Kiwanis Club to do their part to help needy children in Wayne County during the holiday season. They encourage everyone in the community to donate to this worthwhile cause.
