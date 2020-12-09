COVID-19 took my friend, Joel Ray

I don't like you COVID-19. Matter of fact, I hate you. You snatched the last breath from my lifelong friend. You are a mean, ugly destroyer of life as we know it. You have made me sad, and I look questionably at my friends who refuse to wear a mask.
I read and watch, as does everybody, rising death toll numbers from the pandemic. In the news business, deaths are numbers, just numbers, something for the Obituary Page.
That is until this weekend when I got the news Joel Ray Sprowles had died, He was 93 and had many health issues, but it was COVID-19 that took him away. His passing casts a shadow on some of the sweetest memories of my life.
Of course, many people in this end of the state don't know Joel Ray personally but they have heard of the Lincoln Jamboree in Hodgenville, Abraham Lincoln's birthplace. Maybe you have been to the jamboree on a Saturday night.
Joel Ray is founder, producer and owner of Lincoln Jamboree. It is a landmark in Hodgenville and Central and Western Kentucky. It is the place to go. Lincoln Jamboree is professionally produced. Music, segueing from one performance to another, never stops during a two-hour show.
Lincoln Jamboree is local talent. Of course, performers changed as time went on, but the last time I was at the jamboree the lead singer worked at a local bank. The jamboree plays to standing-room-only crowds every Saturday night. It is bluegrass and country music at its best.
You don't have to be famous but you must be good, really good, to appear on Lincoln Jamboree. Until his late-life illnesses, performers were auditioned by Joel Ray as he sat at a table, working on his books. He never looks up, or toward the performer on stage. But he hears every note and makes judgments of the talent.
Operating the control room at WTCO in Campbellsville during the early 1950s, I put Joel Ray and his band, called the Kentucky Rangers, on the radio for the first time. He would later rent the Cardinal Theater in downtown Hodgenville and launch the Lincoln Jamboree.
Outgrowing the old theater building, the jamboree moved to a newly built show barn and continued to grow. A couple of disastrous fires were temporary setbacks but Joel Ray rebuilt and the show continued to grow. Although temporarily closed because of the pandemic, Joel Ray's wishes are it will reopen in late winter.
Joel Ray didn't play a musical instrument. He didn't sing. But he knew musical talent, and his was a quick-witted emcee. Like the last time I was at the jamboree he reminded the audience at a break: "You can get a nickel candy bar out there in the lobby for a dollar and a half."
A constant promoter, Joel Ray told me one time: "I don't care what they call me just so they call me." And people called.
An avid pilot, he survived a plane crash. They said he would never walk again, but he did.
Joel Ray not only was a friend. He was a real friend.
My house was destroyed by fire during the mid-1950s. I lost everything but the clothes on my back. I had no insurance.
Joel Ray and I were disc jockeys at WTCO in Campbellsville. He came in the radio control room the next day and handed me a $20 bill, a princely sum in those days. He didn't say anything, just turned around and walked away before I could say thanks.
That $20 bought me enough clothes to continue working until I could get back on my feet.
Another time, I had taken my family on a trip to the Cincinnati Zoo. I was working for WTLO in Somerset at the time and driving a company car. It was about midnight and the car broke down on Ky. 210 about a mile this side of Hodgenville. There were no car phones or cell phones then. I walked back to Hodgenville and Joe Ray's restaurant at the jamboree site. It was the only place open at that time of night.
Joel Ray was sitting at a table, talking with friends. He yelled for me to come over.
I told him my predicament and asked to use his telephone. He pitched me his keys to a brand-new Chrysler. "Take it, keep it as long as you need it," he said. I got my family home safely.
I don't know how he got home, but you can bet there was somebody in the restaurant to take him. Joel Ray was loved by everybody.
Several years ago, my wife and I attended the Lincoln Jamboree. Joel Ray recognized us and invited us backstage when the show was over.
During our conversation, I recalled the last time I saw him he loaned me his new car. He didn't remember, laughingly remarking: "That sounds like something I would do."
There will be a procession, leaving Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Wednesday, going through the square in downtown Hodgenville to Lincoln Jamboree at 2579 Lincoln Farm Road. A drive-through public viewing will follow at Lincoln Jamboree from 2-7 p.m. Private graveside services will be Thursday at Buffalo Cemetery.
Because of the pandemic and other issues, I can't be there. But I will bow my head and thank God for a true friend. Joel Ray's death brings home the tragedy of COVID-19.
