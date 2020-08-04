COVID-modified Relay For Life scheduled for Friday night

In the fight against cancer, not even a pandemic can keep the warriors down.
Though COVID-19 caused a postponement of its annual June event, Relay For Life of Pulaski County is holding a Cancer Survivor Car Parade this Friday night starting at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Somerset.
"[W]ith COVID restrictions still in place in regard to large gatherings, we were not able to safely put hundreds of people in one area," Brooke Cary Whitis, American Cancer Society Senior Community Development Manager, said, "But we still wanted to recognize and honor our cancer survivors, so we decided to do a car parade."
Whitis explained that the parade will allow survivors, many of whom are considered high-risk when it comes to COVID-19's potential complications, to remain safe in their own vehicles while the community comes out to honor them for the equivalent of the "Survivor Lap" which normally kicks off the Relay.
Cancer survivors wanting to drive the route, which is the same as the Somerset High School's annual homecoming parade, should arrive at the Somerset Board of Education parking lot on College Street between 6:30 and 7:15 p.m. Friday to be put in line for the parade to start at 7:30 p.m.
First responders including the Somerset Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Somerset-Pulaski County EMS, Haynes Knob Fire Department, White Lily Fire Department, Eubank Fire Department and more will lead the survivors along the route from the parking to West Oak Street, turning left onto Main Street. The cars will circle Fountain Square to East Mt. Vernon Street, then turn left onto College Street and ending back at the Somerset Board of Education parking lot.
Survivors are encouraged to festively decorate their cars in purple -- or their specific cancer color.
"We need our Relay For Life teams and the general public to please come out and support these survivors, many of whom are in treatment and need our love and support," Whitis said. "We are asking the public to line up on sidewalks or parking lots along the parade route to clap and cheer on the survivors. We would love to see signs as well. We do ask that the public follow COVID guidelines to social distance from others and wear masks."
Downtown businesses are also encouraged to "Paint the Town Purple" on Friday with window displays to show their support for local cancer survivors.
Now in its 25th year, Relay For Life of Pulaski County also plans to keep what Whitis calls a sacred part of the event, the luminaria ceremony, albeit in a COVID-modified form.
Luminaria bags are still available for a $5 donation to the American Cancer Society, but due to the coronavirus, they will only be handled by volunteers who will but the names on each bag. The bags will all be displayed in an area, closed to the public for safety, with the names announced during a Facebook Live broadcast Friday night.
Like all businesses and organizations, COVID has drastically impacted the American Cancer Society. Whitis said the organization is now just trying to cover the research it has committed to fund and "keep the doors to our 34 Hope Lodges open."
"We couldn't have done this without the support of the Somerset Police Department, City of Somerset, Somerset Board of Education and the amazing volunteers with Relay For Life of Pulaski County," she continued.
For more information, visit the Relay For Life of Pulaski County Facebook Page or call Event Co-Chairs, Sandy Black at 606-383-1012, Cristi Blanton at 606-875-2051 or the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345.
