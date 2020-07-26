Cox is new Executive Director for United Way of South Central Kentucky

A familiar face in charity circles is the new face for the local United Way.
Crystal Cox has been selected to serve as the Executive Director for the United Way of South Central Kentucky -- encompassing Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, McCreary, Pulaski, Russell, Taylor and Wayne counties. She officially joined the organization on July 8 and succeeds Sherry Shultz, who retired this spring after 38 years with the organization.
"I'm brand new," she laughed, crediting Administrative Aide Paula Jasper with helping her become familiarized with the office. "We cover 10 counties [where] we support and fund 27 agencies."
But Cox isn't unfamiliar with promotion. She comes to United Way from Modern Systems, where she served as Marketing Director. Before that, she spent seven and a half years in Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital's marketing department.
"I really met a lot in our community at that time," Cox said. "The hospital has been a long-time partner for the United Way."
She is also an ambassador with the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, which she also credits for helping her establish many business connections; has graduated from the Leadership Lake Cumberland program; and is currently part of the 2020 BRIGHT Kentucky Leadership Class.
"It's a really great opportunity for young professionals in eastern Kentucky so I'm very excited to be representing Somerset and Pulaski County," she said.
A native of Somerset, Cox graduated from Somerset High School and earned degrees from both Somerset Community College (in Visual Communication and Visual Communication-Multimedia) and Campbellsville University (Business Administration with an emphasis in Marketing).
"I'm excited for the opportunity," Cox said of her new job. "I've got a lot of experience with strategic planning and community relations, and I think those two things can combine to see this United Way grow."
As the United Way's leader, Cox will work to establish a vision for community impact that is achieved through outreach efforts. Her primary responsibilities will be to coordinate and advance the local chapter's annual giving campaign, and help tell the story of the United Way of South Central Kentucky's impact on the residents in this region.
"A lot of organizations seem to be financially focused where we're not," Cox said. "We keep that overall mission in mind and want to see how many lives are positively impacted by the work that we do and the work that the organizations that we support are doing."
For 2019, that number came to 71,919 across the 10-county service area.
Through the agencies United Way supports, Cox said, the organization focuses mainly to improve health, education and financial stability. She joins at a time when United Way is looking to adapt for the communities' needs in 2020 and beyond.
"The board and I are excited to dig in and figure out where we need to go as an organization," Cox said.
Complicating that mission somewhat has been the COVID-19 pandemic, which she said has greatly impacted the charitable sector overall.
"A lot of the organizations have either had to close temporarily at times during this pandemic or modify their hours," Cox noted, "but of course, the needs are still there. People still need the support that those organizations provide. The organizations have just had to become a little bit more creative in how they're meeting those needs and keeping their staff and volunteers safe as well."
One event currently being planned is the 35th Annual United Way Golf Scramble, with the theme #35Teamsfor35Years.
"It would be nice to have a team representing every year of the scramble," Cox said. "Last year, 20 teams participated so that's not a totally unrealistic goal.…Even people who don't play golf regularly but maybe enjoy it as a hobby, they're getting tired of being cooped up and they're ready to get out and do something social."
The new executive director explained that the event -- scheduled for Wednesday, August 5 beginning at 12 noon at Eagle's Nest Country Club -- will follow all COVID-19 guidelines.
"We're excited that they're partnering with us again this year," Cox said. "It's a really great location, great golf course."
Organizers are encouraging golfers to bring their own carts if they have one to add to safety measures. Another difference is the traditional program guide will be going all-digital this year.
To learn more about registration or sponsorship, call United Way of South Central Kentucky at 679-2974. Online registration is also available at https://forms.gle/fk43wY23GhR7dsMR9.
Find the United Way of South Central Kentucky on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/UWSCKY/. Those interested may donate online at https://www.unitedway.org/local/united-states/kentucky/united-way-of-south-central-kentucky and click "Donate to this United Way" or by mail at PO Box 861, Somerset, KY 42502.
"If people ever need information about where to find assistance in the community, we're available to help get people plugged into the organizations best able to meet their needs," Cox said. "We can be that bridge for the people who need it the most to the organization that can help them the best."
United Way of South Central Kentucky supports these 27 organizations:
Alzheimer's Respite Center (Pulaski County)
American Red Cross Lake Cumberland Area Chapter
Bethany House Abuse Shelter, Inc.
Big Brothers, Big Sisters
Boy Scouts of America (Bluegrass Council)
Campbellsville Family Resource & Youth Services Center
Casey County Community Ministries, Inc.
Casey County 4-H Council
Clinton County High & Middle School Youth Services Center
Cumberland County Family Resource & Youth Services Center
East Casey Family Resource Center
"The Family Place" Family Resource Center
Girl Scouts (Wilderness Road Council)
Hospice of Lake Cumberland
Kentucky Legal Aid
Kidney Health Alliance of Kentucky
McCreary Christian Center, Inc.
Mountain Moms, Inc.
Northern Pulaski Food Ministry
Pulaski County Youth Services Center
Pulaski Emergency Relief Ministry, Inc.
Russell County Family Resource Center
Russell County Youth Services Center
Russel Springs / Salem Family Resource Center
Somerset Family Resource & Youth Services Center
Sunrise Children's Services
