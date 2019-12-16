A Crab Orchard man was killed as a result of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle wreck Friday night on Ky. 461. Milton Brock, 81, of Edwards Road was pronounced dead at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital by the Pulaski County Coroner's Office.
Additionally, several people were reported injured in the wreck, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's office.
PCSO reported that two passengers in Brock's vehicle were transported to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital: Brenda Brock, 52, and a 6-year-old juvenile, both of Crab Orchard. A spokesperson from LCRH stated that Brenda Brock had been discharged as of Saturday.
The driver of the second vehicle, James Oliver, 20, of Crossville, Tenn., was treated at the scene before being transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, then transferred to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, according to PCSO.
Two passengers in Oliver's vehicle were also injured. Eric Peek, 22, of Sparta, Tenn., was transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital before being transferred to the UK Medical Center in stable condition, according to a LCRH spokesperson.
PCSO said that Olivia Stone, 20, of Sparta, Tenn., was transported to Rockcastle Regional Hospital. No patient condition information was available for either her or Oliver as of Saturday.
According to PCSO, the accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Ky. 461 and Old Mount Vernon Road.
According to Deputy Logan Starnes, Oliver was operating a 2009 Hyundai and traveling southbound on Ky. 461 when the vehicle crossed the center line into oncoming traffic.
The vehicle struck a 1998 GMC being operated by Brock.
All victims were treated at the scene before being transported to their respective hospitals.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
PCSO was assisted at the scene by Somerset-Pulaski County EMS, Shopville-Stab and Woodstock Fire Departments, the Pulaski County Rescue Squad, and the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team.
