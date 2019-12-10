Those flashing blue lights at Kroger Marketplace on Monday morning didn't mean there was any trouble going on -- quite the opposite.
Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 11 were at the local grocery store to wrap up their annual "Cram the Cruiser" holiday food drive -- loading three agency vehicles with items donated by Kroger customers for distribution through God's Pantry.
"There's not a crime today," Trooper Scottie Pennington, KSP Post 11 Public Affairs Officer, said. "We're here for a good thing. This is a day we get to give back and help families that might not otherwise have a good meal during the holidays."
Trp. Pennington continued that most of the donations were non-perishable canned or dry food goods. Kroger Marketplace manager Tayna Bryant noted that local shoppers had donated a total of 541 bags -- totaling an estimated $3,300 -- for the 2019 "Cram the Cruiser" drive.
"Somerset came through in a big way," Bryant said, adding that Kroger was donating more food than what the troopers were loading up Monday.
KSP has been partnering with stores statewide on "Cram the Cruiser" since 2010. Last year's drive collected nearly 210 tons of food.
