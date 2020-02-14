Crappie anglers from several states will travel to the Lake Cumberland at Somerset, KY for a Crappie USA Tournament Trail event presented by Bass Pro Shops Cabela's.
The event will take March 3 and 4.
Local and traveling anglers will be vying for cash, prizes, and an opportunity to compete at the 2020 Crappie USA Classic which will feature a guaranteed payout of $125,000 in cash and prizes.
Anglers fishing the Super Event will test their crappie fishing skills against other anglers and whatever Mother Nature has in store.
Lake Cumberland is known for good populations of nice sized crappie and a good weigh-in is expected. A total of 67 boats fished the popular event in 2019.
Last year's Pro Division Winners were the B'n'M Poles team of Jake Hengstler from Botkins, OH, and Jason Koesters from New Bremen, OH. They weighed a two-day bag of 22.33 pounds.
On the Amateur Division side, Scott and Tresa Carrier took the top spot. They had 21.21 pounds to take the top spot. They caught around 60 fish on the day.
Teams may consist of one or two anglers, with a third member allowed if the angler is under the age of 16 years old. Early registration can be accomplished on the CUSA website at https://www.crappieusa.com/Tournament_Registration.cfm. Teams may also enter by calling (502) 384-5924 or by entering at the mandatory pre-tournament seminar on the night before the tournament begins. Entry fees vary by length of tournament. All fees are posted on the website linked above. Late entries are subject to a $25.00 late fee.
Participating anglers must be a member of the American Crappie Association (ACA).
Sign up at https://www.crappieusa.com/Membership_Information.cfm where the various levels of membership are available. Each membership will include a subscription to the Outdoor Journal, the official publication of Crappie USA, and one of the top crappie fishing publications in the nation.Registration and Seminar Late registration and a pre-tournament seminar will be held the day before the tournament at Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 50 Stevie Lynn Drive, Somerset, Ky., 42503.
Late Sign-in begins at 5 p.m. and runs to 7 pm. A National Sponsor Field Test Product Drawing accompanies the seminar starting at 7 p.m. local time. This seminar is open to the public. Those not fishing the event are encouraged to attend this meeting and meet some of the region's top crappie anglers. The Weigh-In Site The tournament weigh-in will be held at Pulaski Co Park, 1200 Hwy. 3189, Nancy, KY 42544. The weigh-in begins at 3 p.m. and all anglers are required to be in line by 4 p.m. This is the perfect opportunity for non-competitors to learn how the big ones are caught. Interviews of the top 5 teams are conducted following the weigh-in.
A free Crappie Kids Fishing Rodeo will be held in conjunction with the tournament at the Pulaski Co Park (same as weigh-in).
Sign up for the Kids Rodeo will be Saturday morning at 8 a.m. with fishing from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The Crappie USA Kids Fishing Rodeo is a chance for children of the area to get out and enjoy nature, do a little fishing and win some prizes. An adult must accompany all participating children. The event is free to all children 12 years of age and under. All participants are eligible for a chance to win one of the six Crappie USA $1,000.00 scholarships. The scholarships are awarded annually at the CUSA Classic. Crappie USA and their anglers have contributed $372,000.00 to the "Crappie Kids" Scholarships since 1997. CUSA is very proud to be a part of the education process for the youngsters who participate in the tournaments as adult/youth teams and those who fish in the Crappie USA Kids Fishing Rodeos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.