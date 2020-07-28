Criminal trials can be held starting next week

Criminal trials can resume for the first time since March starting next week, the Kentucky Supreme Court announced on Monday. The pronouncement came as part of two new orders from Chief Justice John Minton Jr, which also allow more members of the public to enter the courthouses, though capacity will be limited. Most court hearings will continue to be held remotely.
Civil trials won't resume until October 1.
"It's been almost two months since the Supreme Court first reopened court facilities to in-person services," Chief Justice Minton said in his announcement to justices, judges, circuit court clerks and court personnel. "During that time, we've all gotten a crash course in what works and what doesn't during a global emergency. We've received a significant amount of input from court employees and elected officials and through our Reopening Task Forces for Circuit, Family and District courts. This feedback has been integral to guiding our decisions on processes and procedures as we move forward."
Judges will be responsible for ensuring everyone is wearing a mask and properly socially distancing in the courtrooms during trials or in-person hearings. And the judges must ensure their courtrooms are "thoroughly cleaned and disinfected" at the end of the day.
Jurors will be excused from service if they are sick, unable to wear a mask, in a high-risk category or having financial problems because of the pandemic.
Also, eviction actions will begin again on August 1, subject to the requirements of the federal CARES Act including landlords being required to provide 30 days notice to vacate prior to filing an action for eviction.
The courts closed in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic but partially opened in June, with hearings in civil and criminal cases resuming. Most hearings were still done remotely, however, and much of the public and even attorneys were not allowed in a courtroom unless they specifically were a party to a case.
Citizens will need an appointment with the circuit court clerk's office for in-person driver's license renewal, and office hours may be limited to allow circuit court clerks sufficient time to prepare for court dockets and other proceedings.
