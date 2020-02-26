With just one month until spring, planning is underway for the annual PRIDE Spring Cleanup at Cumberland Falls.
The volunteer event will be held Saturday, March 28. At 9 a.m., volunteer registration will begin at the gift shop beside Cumberland Falls. From 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., volunteers will pick up litter along Hwy. 90 and other roads near the park. At noon, volunteers will return to the gift shop area for a free picnic prepared by Culinary Arts students from Pine Knot Job Corps.
"We invite volunteers of all ages to join the Spring Cleanup so we and our visitors can enjoy the scenic drive to Cumberland Falls, instead of seeing trash along the roads," said Tammie Nazario, President and CEO of Eastern Kentucky PRIDE, which is one of the event organizers.
"You can be one of the volunteers who pushes us past the 5,000 mark on total volunteers for this event since it began in 2008," Nazario said. "More than 500 volunteers joined the 2019 event, which brought our volunteer total to 4,578."
"We also invite businesses and individuals to support the Cumberland Falls Spring Cleanup by making donations toward the lunch and door prizes, which reward our hard-working volunteers," she added. "All donors will be recognized at the cleanup, so this will be a good opportunity to demonstrate your commitment to community service."
All volunteers will be eligible for door prizes, in addition to enjoying the free picnic.
Awards will be given to the school group and community group that bring the most volunteers. In 2019, those winners were the Whitley County JROTC and McCreary County ATV & OHV Club.
The Volunteer Cup trophy will be presented to the county with the most volunteers participating. Whitley County has won the cup six times, and McCreary County has won it five times.
The event is a partnership among PRIDE, Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, McCreary County Fiscal Court 109 Board, Whitley County Fiscal Court, US Forest Service, McCreary County Board of Education, Whitley County School System, Corbin Independent Schools, Pine Knot Job Corps, Corbin Tourism & Convention Commission, and Sheltowee Trace Outfitters.
The Cumberland Falls Spring Cleanup is part of the PRIDE Spring Cleanup campaign across 42 counties of southern and eastern Kentucky. The region-wide PRIDE Spring Cleanup is sponsored by Outdoor Venture Corporation and Walmart.
For more information, please call the PRIDE office, toll free, at 888-577-4339. To invite friends to volunteer, look for the Cumberland Falls Spring Cleanup event on Facebook.
