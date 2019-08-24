The Fishing Creek Bridge on Cumberland Parkway (mile point 84.4) will be reduced to one lane beginning next Monday as state highway officials inspect it.
The lane closures are scheduled to take place Monday, Aug. 26, through Thursday, Aug. 29, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. EDT. The parkway will then be open to full capacity over Labor Day weekend with the inspection resuming Tuesday, Sept. 3, through Friday, Sept. 6.
Crews will be conducting inspections both east and west bound having only one direction reduced to a single lane at a time.
The dates and duration of the lane closures may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to allow extra time in reaching their destination.
For Kentucky's latest traffic and travel information, visit goky.ky.gov or navigate traffic by downloading the free Waze app at www.waze.com. Motorists can also access traffic information for the District 8 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict8 and at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.