Dalton appointed Commonwealth's Attorney

On Monday, David L. Dalton -- a Somerset attorney who served as first assistant to Commonwealth's Attorney Eddy F. Montgomery for more than 21 years -- was appointed by Governor Andy Beshear to fill the remainder of his former boss' unexpired term serving as lead prosecutor for the 28th Judicial Circuit.
Montgomery retired at the end of last month in anticipation of running for the bench next year. The 28th Circuit is comprised of Pulaski, Lincoln and Rockcastle counties.
With this appointment, Dalton will be launching a campaign of his own in 2022 as his new office is scheduled to appear on the next ballot.
"I want to thank the Governor for the appointment," Dalton said. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve the 28th Judicial Circuit. I also want to thank Eddy Montgomery for being a mentor and friend for over 20 years."
Dalton also expressed gratitude to the "numerous friends and community members" that supported him during the appointment search process.
During his time as first assistant, Dalton prosecuted countless cases in Pulaski, Lincoln and Rockcastle counties -- cases involving murder, drug trafficking, child pornography, rape and sexual abuse. He also served as directing prosecutor for Operation UNITE, aimed at stopping drug trafficking in the 5th Congressional District, and handled the Rocket Docket Program in Rockcastle County.
Through each of the county's Rocket Dockets, minor offenders bypass the grand jury process by accepting plea agreements. Dalton noted that the program has saved the Circuit hundreds of thousands of dollars since its inception and added he looks forward to continue its success with each county attorney: Martin Hatfield of Pulaski, Daryl Day of Lincoln and Jeremy Rowe of Rockcastle.
"I'm thrilled to continue the office's partnership with the outstanding law enforcement agencies of the 28th Judicial Circuit," he said.
Dalton doesn't plan on many changes in the Commonwealth's Attorney's office. He has promoted Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jake Johnson of Science Hill to first assistant. Johnson is a 2014 graduate of the Chase College of Law and has been with the Commonwealth Attorney's Office since 2020. David Bridgeman and Garlan Joseph Vanhook will remain with the office as assistant commonwealth attorneys, as will the entire staff - some of whom have been with the office for more than 20 years.
Dalton earned both his bachelor's degree (Political Science) and juris doctorate from the University of Kentucky. He began his practice with the law firm of Sheffer-Hoffman in 1996 in their Owensboro and Bowling Green offices. Three years later, he joined the law firm of Gillum and Gillum in Somerset as a partner, until Montgomery hired him as a prosecutor in January 2000.
The new Commonwealth's Attorney is married to Melinda Gillum Dalton, a family law attorney in Somerset. They are the proud parents of 16-year-old triplets - Elizabeth, Samuel, and Benjamin - all of whom are sophomores at Pulaski County High School. The family attends First Christian Church of Somerset, where Dalton serves as a deacon.
Dalton is the son of Judge Glen D. Dalton (who retired from the Kentucky State Police and served as Judge-Executive in Hardin County) and Diana J. Dalton (retired school teacher) who reside in Rineyville, Kentucky. He has a sister, Abbye Crowe, of Richmond (with her husband Nate and their children, Emmitt and Boone).
The new Commonwealth's Attorney is expected to be sworn in by Chief Circuit Judge Jeffrey Burdette -- himself retiring next week -- Tuesday morning at the Pulaski County Judicial Center.
