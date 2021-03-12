In an outdoor ceremony on Tuesday morning, long-time first assistant David Dalton was sworn in as Commonwealth's Attorney.
The 28th Judicial Circuit's new chief prosecutor was sworn in on the Pulaski Judicial Center Plaza by Chief Circuit Judge Jeffrey Burdette, himself retiring next week, in order to comply with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. In addition to various court officials attending, the event was a family affair with Dalton's wife, family law attorney Melinda Gillum Dalton, and their three children joining him and Judge Burdette on the outdoor stage.
"A prosecutor has a dual role," Judge Burdette said in his opening remarks, "…as a shield for the innocent and a sword for the guilty. Good, ethical prosecutors do what's right. We've seen time and time again throughout the years, David Dalton dismissing cases where evidence was lacking and proceeding with the cases where evidence was overwhelming. He has acted as both sword and shield, and we appreciate that ethical concern."
Following the oath of office, Dalton referenced Psalms 126. "Everything good has a purpose," he said. "I believe that God put me here. He led me to Melinda and Somerset and to stand before you today. I promise that I will do my best to keep God first and the community first, and maintain the dignity that my boss Eddy brought to this office."
Dalton closed by thanking his family, Judge Burdette and those in attendance. "To me this is just the starting line of a new and exciting chapter that God has put in front of me," he said. "…Let's get to work."
The local Office of Commonweatlh's Attorney prosecutes felony cases in Pulaski, Lincoln and Rockcastle counties. Dalton replaces Eddy Montgomery, who served nearly 23 years before retiring at the end of February. Dalton will complete Montgomery's unexpired term through the end of 2022 and plans to run for the office during next year's election cycle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.