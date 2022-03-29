Daniel Boone National Forest to construct new London office

The London Ranger District Office Compound, located at 761 S. Laurel Road in London, KY, will be demolished and completely reconstructed to make way for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's planned widening of U.S. Highway 25. The new office compound, to be constructed on the same site, will include increased accessibility features, additional restroom facilities and support the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service's sustainability goals by achieving LEED Silver or higher.
"Constructing a new office complex is no small task," said London District Ranger Jason Nedlo. "We are privileged to have received financial support for this project from the KY Transportation Cabinet and the Great American Outdoors Act. We are also incredibly grateful to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for allowing us to share their Laurel River Lake facility while our new office is under construction."
London Ranger District Customer Service and Law Enforcement staff will continue to serve the public from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Resource Manager's Office, located on Highway 1193 between Holly Bay Recreation Area and Laurel River Lake Dam.
"Through this partnership with USACE, we will continue to be able to provide information and services to the visitors of the London District and Laurel River Lake," said Nedlo. "By making this move now, we will be fully operational before warm weather starts bringing higher visitation to the area."
The London Ranger District Office will be closed the last week of March to allow office staff to physically vacate the current building and move to the USACE Resource Manager's Office. Visitor services will resume at this new location on April 1, 2022. Once installed in their new location, staff request that the public call 859-428-7706 for assistance Monday through Friday, 8am-4:30pm, prior to coming to the office. They will continue to sell passes and permits and provide brochures, maps, and other visitor information.
For information on visiting the Daniel Boone National Forest, including maps, brochures, rules and regulations, and updates on the London Ranger District Office reconstruction project, please visit the Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/dbnf.
