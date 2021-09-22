In honor of the 28th annual National Public Lands Day, the Daniel Boone National Forest will waive all recreation area fees, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas, on Saturday, September 25, 2021. The Forest will also be celebrating this year's theme, "More Ways to Connect to Nature," by hosting a virtual photo contest.
National Public Lands Day was first established in 1994 by the National Environmental Education Foundation and is the nation's largest single-day volunteer event for public lands. On this day, volunteers can help in restoring and preserving national public lands and waters across America.
The Daniel Boone National Forest is celebrating the many virtual ways we have found to connect to nature by inviting the public to enter a photo of their favorite memory on the Daniel Boone National Forest in a virtual photo contest. The most-liked photos will take turns as the Forest's Facebook and Twitter cover photos for the rest of the calendar year. The contest runs through Friday, September 24, 2021 at noon. For more information on the photo contest, see the Facebook event.
For members of the public that wish to celebrate the day in the Forest, the following day-use sites will be fee-free on Saturday, September 25:
Cave Run Lake - all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
Laurel River Lake - all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
Natural Arch Scenic Area - McCreary County
Appletree Shooting Range - McCreary County
Keno Shooting Range - Pulaski County
White Sulphur OHV Trail - Bath County
Redbird Crest Trail - Clay and Leslie counties
On the evening of Saturday, September 25, the following overnight camping sites will be fee-free:
Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge - Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties
Claylick Boat-in Campground - Rowan County
Barren Fork Horse Camp - McCreary County
To learn more about the Daniel Boone National Forest, visit their website at www.fs.usda.gov/dbnf, Facebook page at www.facebook.com/danielboonenf, or Twitter at www.twitter.com/DanielBooneNF
