A Sunday night traffic stop led to the arrest of a Danville man on drug charges as well as an outstanding warrant.

Luther Fugate, 48, has been charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (1st Offense, more than 2 grams methamphetamine), Illegal Possession of a Legend Drug, third-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (unspecified) and Drug Paraphernalia (Buy/Possess).

According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, the charges stem from a traffic stop initiated by Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey Jones at the intersection of Puncheon Creek Road and Ky. 635 in Science Hill.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, PCSO Deputy Marcus Harrison arrived to assist and observed a needle cap lying in the floorboard after Fugate, who was driving, exited the 1999 Jeep Cherokee.

Authorities say a thorough search of the Jeep resulted in the discovery of 10 bags of suspected methamphetamine (totaling 28.5 grams), several syringes, a glass pipe with meth residue and a small bag containing two Suboxone and five Clonazepam pills. Dep. Harrison also recovered $230 cash in U.S. currency from the vehicle.

In addition to the new charges from Dep. Harrison, Trp. Jones served Fugate with a Boyle County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear. He was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center without further incident.

Tags