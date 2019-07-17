The hometown girl made good Tuesday night with 15-year-old Aslynn Bailey Davidson taking the 2019 Miss Teen Pulaski County Fair crown.
The contest capped the second round of pageant competitions. Davidson is the daughter of Michael and Courtney Davidson of Somerset and attends Southwestern High School.
"It feels great," Davidson said as she greeted well-wishers immediately following the pageant. "It's an honor to have the title for my hometown."
Davidson is excited about representing Pulaski County at the state level as well. During the interview round of the competition, she had noted this community's spirit of southern hospitality.
According to her mother, Davidson has competed at fair pageants before. The teen herself said that competing has taught her how to calmly approach any tough situation she might face.
Pulaski County, and Somerset in particular, was well represented in the Miss Teen pageant. Rounding out Davidson's court were 1st runner-up Peyton Ramsey, 14, of Lincoln County; 2nd runner-up Madeline Merrick, 15, of Somerset; 3rd runner-up Sierra Daniels, 15, of Somerset; and 4th runner-up Jenna Combs, 13, of Somerset.
Earlier in the evening, two adorable youngsters from Russell County took home the joint title of Little Miss & Mr: Audrey Wilson and Aaron McGowan, both age 7. Their mothers said the two have always competed together and were excited to win the 2019 crowns.
Taking 1st runner-up in the Little Miss & Mr. were Harlee Morgan and Kason Sebier, each also 7 years old. The 2nd runner-up winners were Ryan Elizabeth Isaacs and Cash David Hargis, both age 5.
Fun at the fair continues Wednesday with the Talent Show Classic starting at 6 p.m., followed by Small Car Demolition Derby, Lawn Mower Derby and Kids Power Wheel Derby.
