Deadline change could give potential candidates more time to file

One consequence of the General Assembly's plans for redistricting is that legislators are now considering a bill which would push back the deadline to file for candidacy in this year's Primary Election.
When the filing window opened on November 3, the deadline for candidates seeking to appear on the May Primary ballot had been 4 p.m. this Friday, January 7. This includes all statewide and county-level partisan races as well as nonpartisan judicial races and Somerset city government.
As reported in the Courier Journal, a House committee voted Wednesday to advance House Bill 172 to push the filing deadline for all political candidates in Kentucky back from this Friday to Thursday, January 25 -- as Republicans seek to fast track the redistricting bills to final passage on Saturday.
Shortly after its passage in committee, House Republicans moved to waive the required second and third readings of HB 172 and passed it out of the chamber on an 84-12 vote. The Senate is expected to give the bill final passage Thursday and send the bill to Governor Andy Beshear for his signature.
Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett told the Commonwealth Journal Wednesday afternoon that a change in the filing deadline shouldn't interfere with operations at the local level.
"I think the only thing for us is that it extends the filing date," she said, "which gives people more time to file. That in turn would extend the date for the candidates' ballot position drawing."
That drawing, which determines in what order the candidates in each race appear on the Primary ballot, had originally been set for 2 p.m on Thursday, January 13.
Burnett added that her office is awaiting direction from the Kentucky Board of Elections regarding any deadline changes.
"I haven't heard anything definite," the clerk said.
As for redistricting, the plans currently under consideration in the state House and Senate chambers do not involve changes to county precincts. That process will be conducted at the local level and has not yet gotten underway, Burnett said.
