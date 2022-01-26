Deadline to file as a candidate in May Primary passes

With the deadline for filing as a candidate in the May 17 Primary having passed as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the ballot for most local offices has now been set.
The nonpartisan race for Somerset Mayor has now grown to three candidates with former three-term Mayor Eddie Girdler making his last-day entrance in the race that already included incumbent Mayor Alan Keck and challenger Alexander Pence. The number of candidates ensures the race appears on the November General ballot, as the top two vote-getters in the Primary will advance to the General.
While most incumbents on Somerset City Council are running unopposed, two more got challengers for a total of three nonpartisan races. In the 4th Ward, Chris McWilliams filed as a challenger to Jimmy Eastham. Ward 10's David Godsey also got a challenger in local attorney Jay McShurley. McShurley made news this past summer as he addressed the city over his concerns regarding plans to reimburse the city for the proposed University of Somerset property (formerly Cundiff Square).
Other late entrees into local races include:
• District 3 Magistrate -- Science Hill Independent Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse and Reginald Chaney of Somerset filed as Republicans in a race that also includes Mike New and Patrick Butcher challenging incumbent Jimmy Wheeldon.
• District 2 Constable -- Matthew W. Godbey of Somerset joined the Republican race that already includes William Caudill, William Allen Davis and Jamie T. Meece.
• District 3 Constable -- David Denmyer of Somerset joined the Republican race that already includes John Lionel Vanover and Travis Gillilan.
There were also some new filings with the Kentucky Secretary of State's Office in Frankfort.
One-term State Representative Shane Baker, a Republican from Somerset, is facing several challengers. Democrat Bryon J. Vaught of Burnside filed along with Republican Daniel Carmack of London.
The Secretary of State's website also indicated that well-known local personality John Alexander, who now serves as public relations director for Lake Cumberland Recovery, had filed for the office. While his withdrawal was not yet available online, Alexander posted on Facebook that he would not be able to run due to mistake regarding the district in which he'd be eligible.
Finally, Paul V. Hamilton of Nicholasville is challenging two-term incumbent Rand Paul for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. Republican challengers in that race also include Arnold Blankenship, Valerie "Dr Val" Fredrick, John Schiess and Tami L. Stainfield. Vying for the Democrat nomination are former state representative Charles Booker, Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr., Ruth Gao and John Merrill.
Look for the complete slate of candidates later this week.
