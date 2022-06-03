With the May Primary in the books, the next milestone in the 2022 election cycle comes next week with the deadline to file in several nonpartisan races.
Tuesday at 4 p.m. is the deadline for candidates to file in local school board races as well as offices in the county's smaller cities. Candidates who have filed with the Pulaski County Clerk's Office so far include:
• Burnside Mayor -- Robert H. Lawson (incumbent)
• Burnside City Council (six seats) -- Carol "Gibson" Griffin, Keith Summers, George Conley Bryant
• Eubank Mayor -- Eddie Hicks (incumbent)
• Eubank City Commission (four seats) -- David Shivel and Curtis G. Todd
• Ferguson Mayor -- Allen R. Dobbs (incumbent)
• Ferguson City Council (six seats) -- Anthony Wayne (Tony) DePrato, Paul Moody, Linda Hughes, Stephanie Jones
• Science Hill Mayor -- Mike Hall (incumbent)
• Science Hill City Commission (four seats) -- Billy R. New, Jimmy Ramsey, William Joseph Dick, Terry Wesley
• Pulaski County Board of Education, District 3 -- Cindy Price (incumbent)
• Pulaski County Board of Education, District 4 -- Laura Carrigan (incumbent); Arthur Ian Lawler
• Somerset Independent Board of Education (three seats) -- Elaine A. Wilson, Scott P. Gulock, John William Tuttle
According to Becca Shepherd, Elections Department Manager for the Pulaski County Clerk's Office, there are also three seats open each for the Science Hill Independent Board of Education and the Pulaski County Soil and Water Conservation District Board. However, no one has filed yet for these posts.
Shepherd also reminded anyone interested in seeking one of the above offices that a recent change in state law requires those running for office to first have an approved KREF (Kentucky Registry of Election Finance) 001 Form in order to complete their paperwork. To start that process by creating an account, individuals should go to https://kref.ky.gov and click the EFILE button.
June 7 is the deadline for Independent or "third-party" candidates to file as well, although to be eligible, those potential candidates would have already had to file statement-of-candidacy forms back in January.
Anyone with questions may contact the Pulaski County Clerk's Office at 606-679-2042 and ask for the Elections Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.