A death investigation is underway in Wayne County after two people were found dead from gunshot wounds in an apartment on Monday.
Wayne County Coroner Gordon Hicks and Deputy Coroner Glen Wolfe responded to a call at Hillcrest Apartments late Monday night. Mandy Kinnett and Chris Polston were pronounced dead in one of the units "from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds," according to Hicks.
An investigation is underway to determine more information from the incident. Both bodies were taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort where autopsies were scheduled for this morning.
Detectives from the Kentucky State Police, Wayne County Sheriff's Office and Monticello Police Department are involved in the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.