December 1
• Richard Julian Beckman, 53, Nancy, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Amanda Joy Gross, 39, Somerset, Failure to Appear; Bail Jumping 1st Degree; Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (<\ 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
December 2
• Ester Lee Walls, 34, Somerset, Failure to Appear; Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Jordan Eric Young, 37, Stearns, KY, Failure to Appear
• Tony Clay Estes, 27, Waynesburg, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Resisting Arrest; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
• Austin L. Jones, 22, Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; three counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Destiny Nichole Dewitt, 27, Lexington, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Non-Payment Of Fines
• Crystal L. Prodgen, 36, Stanford, Criminal Trespass-1st Degree; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
• Crystal M. Byers, 39, Livingston, KY, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.