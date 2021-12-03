December 1

• Richard Julian Beckman, 53, Nancy, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order

• Amanda Joy Gross, 39, Somerset, Failure to Appear; Bail Jumping 1st Degree; Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (<\ 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)

December 2

• Ester Lee Walls, 34, Somerset, Failure to Appear; Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)

• Jordan Eric Young, 37, Stearns, KY, Failure to Appear

• Tony Clay Estes, 27, Waynesburg, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Resisting Arrest; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree

• Austin L. Jones, 22, Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; three counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor

• Destiny Nichole Dewitt, 27, Lexington, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Non-Payment Of Fines

• Crystal L. Prodgen, 36, Stanford, Criminal Trespass-1st Degree; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree

• Crystal M. Byers, 39, Livingston, KY, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you