December 10

• Joshua Lee Huddleston, 36, Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury

• Anthony Mullins, 53, Eubank, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines

• Joshua Lance Samples, 21, Somerset, Improper Equipment; One Headlight; Obstructed Vision And/Or Windshield; Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License; License to be in Possession; Failure to Wear Seat Belts

• Judy Ann Short, 47, Ferguson, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor

• Heather Marie Wilson, 39, Somerset, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)

December 11

• Carl Ray Creech, 62, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines

• Misty D. Cremeans, 42, Stanford, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor

• Michael Hounshell, 44, Hustonville, Failure to Appear; Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)

• Brandon Wayne Marcum, 24, Somerset, Court Ordered

• Sandy June Shilov, 61, Somerset, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree

• Pamela Kellie Smith, 52, Somerset, No Registration Receipt; No Registration Plates; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines

December 12

• Sidney S. Hall, 24, Somerset, Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree - Drug Unspecified; Menacing

• Ashley Nicole Falin, 27, Somerset, four counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor

• Douglas Scott Lowery, 42, Eubank, No Registration Receipt; No Registration Plates; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Inadequate Silencer (Muffler); Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Driving on DUI Suspended License - 1st Offense; Resisting Arrest

• Heather Marie Wilson, 39, Burnside, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)

