December 10
• Joshua Lee Huddleston, 36, Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury
• Anthony Mullins, 53, Eubank, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Joshua Lance Samples, 21, Somerset, Improper Equipment; One Headlight; Obstructed Vision And/Or Windshield; Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License; License to be in Possession; Failure to Wear Seat Belts
• Judy Ann Short, 47, Ferguson, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Heather Marie Wilson, 39, Somerset, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
December 11
• Carl Ray Creech, 62, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Misty D. Cremeans, 42, Stanford, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Michael Hounshell, 44, Hustonville, Failure to Appear; Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Brandon Wayne Marcum, 24, Somerset, Court Ordered
• Sandy June Shilov, 61, Somerset, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree
• Pamela Kellie Smith, 52, Somerset, No Registration Receipt; No Registration Plates; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
December 12
• Sidney S. Hall, 24, Somerset, Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree - Drug Unspecified; Menacing
• Ashley Nicole Falin, 27, Somerset, four counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Douglas Scott Lowery, 42, Eubank, No Registration Receipt; No Registration Plates; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Inadequate Silencer (Muffler); Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Driving on DUI Suspended License - 1st Offense; Resisting Arrest
• Heather Marie Wilson, 39, Burnside, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
