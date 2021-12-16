December 14

• Jeffrey Allan Button, 23, Monticello, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines

• Steven Glenn Cauley, 60, Science Hill, Strangulation 1st Degree; Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury; Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place-1st & 2nd Offenses

• Nikki Tyler Arnold, 27, Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor

• Brenda Sue James, 34, Science Hill, two counts of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Serving Parole Violation Warrant

• William B. McKee III, 28, Burnside, Serving Parole Violation Warrant

• Robert L. Kinney, 37, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)

• Amanda Sue Corbin, 33, Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor

• James Edward Gleason, 36, Burnside, Failure to Appear

• Glen Thomas Goodman Sr., 53, Burnside, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Failure to Appear

December 15

• Maranda Marie Morris, 25, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)

• Samantha D. Hall, 32, Science Hill, Criminal Abuse 1st Degree-Child 12 or Under; Persistent Felony Offender II

• Annie Beth Kayler, 40, Willisburg, KY, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess

• Jerry Lee Cole, 59, no address listed, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)

Trending Video

Recommended for you