December 15
• Nathan Ray Robinson, 30, Eubank, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Jonathan Keith Chambers, 33, Clinton, TN, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Patrick Gene Garr, 47, Stanford, Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Christian Eugene Anderson, 24, Pine Knot, KY, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Resisting Arrest
• Justin Raymond Stigall, 30, Bronston, three counts of Failure to Appear; Improper Display of Registration Plates; Rear License Not Illuminated; Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (Motor Vehicle); Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Reckless Driving; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Req Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Operating Vehicle with Expired Operators License
December 16
• Daniel C. Roberts, 35, Nancy, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Sub (189A.010(1C) - 1st; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess;
• Anthony D. Delap, 44, Somerset, Burglary, 3rd Degree
• Marvin Linclon Hopkins, 50, Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Randy Kay Cooper, 37, Monticello, Failure to Appear
• Dwayne Ballou, 61, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Ashley Jenova Vaught, 30, Bronston, no charges listed
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.