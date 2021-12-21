December 16

• Michelle Denise Hopkins, 44, Lancaster, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)

• Lacey J. Jones, 34, East Bernstadt, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)

• George Evan Rutherford, 45, Eubank, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)

• Justin Craig Warren, 36, Lexington, Serving Parole Violation Warrant; Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

December 17

• Cassandra R. Spears, 30, Stanford, Failure to Appear

• James Lawrence Wilkinson, 57, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)

• Candace A. Moore, 37, Stanford, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)

• Christopher McCoy Wright, 38, Jamestown, TN, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st

• Whitney Erin Snow, 25, Hustonville, Driving on a DUI Suspended License - 1st Offense; Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Poss of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Inadequate Silencer (Muffler)

December 18

• Hayden Len Campbell, 42, Eubank, three counts of Failure to Appear; Bail Jumping 1st Degree

• Floyd T. Adams, 46, Eubank, Proc or Prom Use of Minor (<\12, Reg Sex Off or Other Juris)

• Chelsea Renee Bowling, 28, Eubank, Criminal Trespass - 1st Degree

• Edward Charles Bailey, 35, Bronston, Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree, Victim U/12 Years of Age

