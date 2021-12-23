December 19
• Michael Austin McQueen, 21, Somerset, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place - 1st & 2nd Offenses; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
• Brian Joseph Hensley, 47, Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st
December 20
• David Layne Cress, 60, Stanford, Driving DUI Suspended License - 2nd Offense; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc/Sub (189A.010(1E) - 2nd
• Terri Lynn Eden, 43, Nancy, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• William Hoberd Shadoan, 48, Whitley City, TBUT Or Disp All Others; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree
• Keith P. Wilson, 39, Science Hill, Criminal Abuse 1st Degree - Child 12 or Under
• Barton Russell Adkins, 64, Nancy, no charges listed
• Christopher Austin McKee, 43, Somerset, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• William Lynn Swanner, 51, Somerset, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
December 21
• Whitney Elizabeth Wheet, 26, Bronston, Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Cost, Fee or Fines
• Bobby D. Blevens, 48, Bronston, Failure to Appear
• John Wayne Wissing Jr., 53, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Michael Wayne Durham, 47, Berea, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Bail Jumping 1st Degree
• Rebecca A. Gilbreath, 41, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Adam Luke Johnson, 33, Crab Orchard, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Michael Landon Hickey, 48, Lexington, Serving Warrant (For Other Police Agency)
• Sarha L. Harris, 31, Russell Springs, two counts of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Jesse James Abee, 33, Crab Orchard, two counts of Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
