December 2

• Anthony J. Rigney, 42, Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)

• Hunter Hawley, 29, Lancaster, Serving Warrant (For Other Police Agency)

December 3

• Gregory V. Roberts, 47, McKinney, KY, Failure to or Improper Signal; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Off; No Registration Receipt; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Poss of Marijuana; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1 Off (Methamphetamine); Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1 Off (Drug Unspecified); Poss of Open Alc Beverage Cont in Motor Veh Prohibited; Failure to Appear

• Alberto Ray Calhoun, 25, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)

• Jody Louis Taylor, 48, Stanford, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Patrica A. Hartness, 44, Hustonville, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor

• Paula M. Daniels, 52, Somerset, Failure to Appear

