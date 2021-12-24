December 22
• Jeffery L. Graves, 46, Stanford, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• John M. Hernandez, 21, Burnside, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Dylan Mitchell Eldridge, 21, no address listed, Court Ordered
• Damean Joe McBride, 29, Somerset, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Katrina Mara Dickhaus, 35, Waynesburg, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Jeremy G. Foster, 39, Somerset, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Austin T. Baker, 28, Nancy, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st (Agg Cir); Poss of Open Alc Beverage Cont in Motor Veh Prohibited; Wanton Endangerment - 1st Degree
