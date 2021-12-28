December 23
• David Tanner Guy, 28, Somerset, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Betty S. Hartness, 40, Lancaster, three counts of Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order; three counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Alec H. Gover, 24, Somerset, Failure to Appear; Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
December 24
• Sayard Tyra Nicole Lay, 25, Stanford, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Dustin Murphy, 35, no address listed, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Michael S. Stone, 37, Danville, Menacing; Alcohol Intox in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense); Drink Alcoholic Bev in Public Place (1st & 2nd Off)
• Dustin Collins Burchett, 34, Somerset, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Jeremy R. Lamb, 40, Stanford, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Jonathan Ralph Mayfield, 24, Eubank, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Janie Martha Cornett-Pyles, 39, Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Tampering with Physical Evidence
• Brennan K. Oaks, 29, Stanford, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st; Failure to Wear Seat Belts
• Charles A. Cash, 44, Eubank, Failure to or Improper Signal; Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (Motor Vehicle); Resisting Arrest; Illegal Possession of Legend Drug; Prescription Cont Sub Not Proper Contain 1st Off; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified); Tampering with Physical Evidence; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Failure to Appear; Flagrant Non Support
December 25
• William Brook Nance, 44, Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified)
• David Lee Perkins Jr., 44, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Ashley Lynn Savage, 33, Somerset, Burglary, 3rd Degree
• Brandon T. Flynn, 48, Nancy, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Burglary, 3rd Degree
• Hailey E. Molden, 20, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Failure to Appear
• James Harley Cash Beach, 20, Somerset, three counts of Failure to Appear
• Timothy R. Wesley, 55, Somerset, four counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Failure to Appear
• Nathan Ray Anderson, 35, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Ramiza Osmanovic, 37, Louisville, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Poss of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
