December 26
• James Lee Bolin Jr., 45, Ferguson, Failure to Appear
• Seth Daniel Wilson, 38, Bronston, Serving Parole Violation Warrant; Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Local Violation Codes 80000-80999
• Zachary Jesse Eugene Richardson, 33, Somerset, Unlawful Access to Computer 1st Degree; three counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Christopher C. Taylor, 38, Waynesburg, Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Obstructing Governmental Operations; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Resisting Arrest; two counts of Assault 3rd Degree - Police Officer or Prob Officer; Escape 3rd Degree; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Menacing
• Stacey R. Carpenter, 54, Stanford, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
December 27
• Gary Wayne Messer, 31, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• William M. Halcomb, 29, Hustonville, Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Leaving Scene of Accident-Failure to Render Aid or Assistance; Operating Vehicle with Expired Operators License; Fleeing or Evading Police - 1st Offense; Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Failure to Notify Adrs Change to Dept of Trans
• Jeremy Wayne Ellison, 42, Somerset, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Chassity B. Silvers, 29, Somerset, Theft of Identity of Another w/o Consent; Persistent Felony Offender II
• Thomas Junior Arthur, 35, Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Carl D. Taylor, 62, Hustonville, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Christopher Roy Spencer, 41, Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (<\ 2 Gms Methamphetamine); two counts of Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Traff in Cont Sub, 2nd Degree, 1st Off - (<\ 20 D.U. Drug Unspecified Sch 3); Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives); Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Elijah Terrence Love, 26, Eubank, three counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Gretchen Michelle Ping, 47, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Poss of Marijuana; Carrying a Concealed Weapon; TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting
• Brian M. Bourne, 25, Stanford, Burglary, 3rd Degree
• Michael Shane Abbott, 38, Eubank, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Autumn N. Martin, 26, London, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Trish R. Searles, 25, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Samantha S. Davis, 28, Stanford, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Jeremy K. Moore, 37, Waynesburg, Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (Motor Vehicle); Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License
