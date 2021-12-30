December 27
• Thomas Stogsdill, 20, Eubank, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
December 28
• Robin N. Dunn, 24, Lexington, Murder; Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon
• Tyler Ray Gaddis, 26, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Richard Charles Foreman, 50, Somerset, Menacing; Resisting Arrest
• James Eric Molen, 32, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Jessica Lee Ann Hudson, 37, Eubank, Parole Violation (For Misdemeanor Offense)
• Gerald James Berger, 51, Burnside, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Kenneth Allen Genoe, 36, Monticello, three counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; three counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• James R. Inman, 52, London, two counts of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Christopher L. Hendrix, 20, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Edward Joseph Adams, 45, Burnside, Assault 3rd Degree-Police Officer or Prob Officer; Impersonating a Peace Officer; Burglary, 2nd Degree; Resisting Arrest
• Alexander Gomez, 29, Stanford, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Richard Andrew Roberts, 21, Albany, Failure to Appear
• Michael Joseph Hogston, 32, Waynesburg, Probation Violation (For Misdemeanor Offense)
December 29
• Raymond Deiondra Hawkins, 24, Lancaster, Failure to Appear
• Jennifer Lynn Meece, 32, Somerset, three counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Brittany Nicole Woliver, 30, Somerset, Receiving Stolen Property $1,000 <\ $10,000; Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives)
• David W. Peel, 18, Lancaster, Alcohol Intox in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
• Jesse J. Brock, 18, Lancaster, Inadequate Silencer (Muffler); Careless Driving; Oper Motor Vehicle U/Infl Alcohol <\ 21 YOA .02-.07; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree
• Justin Logan Proffitt, 32, Somerset, Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (<\ 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Traff in Marijuana (Less than 8 Oz.) 1st Off; Tampering with Physical Evidence; Serving Parole Violation Warrant
