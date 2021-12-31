December 29
• Ethan Kelly Brice Fry, 21, Somerset, Failure to Appear; Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Kaylee M. Baire, 24, Stanford, Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree; Assault, 4th Degree (No Visible Injury)
• Christina Lynn Oaks, 42, Stanford, Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree; Assault, 4th Degree (No Visible Injury)
• Derrick Lee Johnson, Somerset, Flagrant Non Support
• Shelley May Broughton, 45, Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Savanah M. Hill, 35, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Bailey E. Stringer, 24, Somerset, Cruelty to Animals, 2nd Degree
• Jeremy G. Foster, 39, Somerset, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
