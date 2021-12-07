December 3
• Glenda W. Ard, 49, China Grove, NC, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A)-1st
• James Andrew Casada, 36, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Christopher Scott Davis, 28, Ferguson, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Kyle Howard Douglas, 42, Burnside, Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card
• Sandy June Shilov, 61, Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
December 4
• Hollie Rebecca Burton, 32, Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; TBUT or Disp Shoplifting
• Stephanie Lynn Cramer, 45, Whitley City, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Steven Allen Delong, 43, Burnside, seven counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Assault, 4th Degree (Minor Injury); Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Assault, 1st Degree - Domestic Violence; TBUT or Disp All Others $1,000<\$10,000; Persistent Felony Offender I
• Kevin Paul Fisher, 42, Science Hill, Menacing; two counts of Failure to Appear; Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Resisting Arrest; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Byron Scott Gossett, 44, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Michael Scott Latham, 38, Science Hill, Failure to Appear; two counts of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• John Lee Lykins III, 31, Eubank, Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License; No Registration Plates; Oper Mt Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 3rd; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Poss of Marijuana
• Jonathan Ralph Mayfield, 24, Eubank, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Randall E. Mitchell, 30, Stanford, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Samantha Pennington, 28, Stanford, Careless Driving; No Registration Receipt; Failure to Notify Adrs Change to Dept of Trans; Poss of Open Alc Beverage Cont in Motor Veh Prohibited; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Req Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A)-1st (Agg Cir); Wanton Endangerment - 1st Degree
• Vinson Leonard Phelps, 35, Burnside, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; two counts of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Joshua W. Taylor, 32, Hustonville, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
December 5
• Joshua D. Brown, 40, Stanford, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• Ethan Travis Penn, 31, Somerset, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; Resisting Arrest
• Patricia Ann Cook, 35, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• David Michael Beasley, 29, Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury
• William B. Thornton, 121, Lancaster, two counts of Failure to Appear; Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Angela L. Thornton, 38, Lancaster, Reckless Driving; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Sub (189A.010(1C) - 1st; Poss of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Tampering with Physical Evidence; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Failure to Notify Adrs Change to Dept of Trans; Operating Vehicle with Expired Operators License
• Thomas Clay Renfro, 32, Burnside, Failure to Appear
