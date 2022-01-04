December 30
• Aftin Elizabeth Spaw, 34, Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• Jo Ollier, 69, Nancy, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place, 1st & 2nd Offenses
• Cody Todd Smith, 31, Hustonville, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc (189A.010(1B) - 1st (Agg Cir); Wanton Endangerment - 1st Degree; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Resisting Arrest; Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Julie Andrea Miller, 50, Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury
• Lois Ann Meece, 24, Science Hill, Assault 3rd Degree - Police Officer or Prob Officer; Violation Of A Kentucky EPO/DVO; Wanton Endangerment - 1st Degree; Resisting Arrest
December 31
• Francheska Gail Brock, 44, Stanford, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Jeffery Steven Hyden, 50 Science Hill, Failure to Illuminate Head Lamps; No Registration Plates; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc (189A.010(1A) - 1st; Poss of Open Alc Beverage Cont in Motor Veh Prohibited
• Lydia N. Gipson, 33, Kings Mountain, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Kelsey Dawn Hogue, 22, Somerset, Court Ordered
• Tonine Lurthia Stringer, 43, Science Hill, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Resisting Arrest; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Trisha Arlene Bernecky, 32, Somerset, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Michelle R. Atkinson, 49, Monticello, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Malcomb William Dobson, 53, Eubank, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting; Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Jonathan A. Denham, 36, Somerset, Violation Of A Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Heather Marie Wilson, 39, Somerset, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Jacob Scott Reynolds, 23, Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Heroin)
