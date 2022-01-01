December 30
• Clinton Jerome Anderson, 38, Lexington, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• James M. Kiser, 57, Somerset, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place 1st & 2nd Offense; Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Assault 3rd Degree-Police Officer or Prob Officer; Resisting Arrest; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; Menacing
• Samantha Pauline McBride, 38, Ferguson, Court Ordered
