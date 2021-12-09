December 6
• Kaylee Renea Garris, 18, Somerset, Assault, 2nd Degree
• Luis Adrian Lopez-Gomez, 22, Somerset, No Operators-Moped License; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A)-1st; Giving Officer False Identifying Information;
• Johnny Shane Adkins, 41, Waynesburg, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Darrin P. Dunbar, 40, Stanford, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Jonathon Royce Watson, 33, Somerset, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); six counts of Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Gaige Dwayne Carrender, 27, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Christopher Clay North, 39, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
December 7
• Brian W. Farmer, 39, Somerset, three counts of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Failure to Appear
• Adrienne E. Roberts, 34, Union, KY, no charges listed
• Brandy Michelle Spurling, 40, Cincinnati, no charges listed
• Sarah F. Shelton, 31, Burlington, KY, no charges listed
• Dwight David Wilson, 42, Greenup, KY, no charges listed
• Stanley Lewis Gross, 44, Somerset, no charges listed
• Brenda U O'Brien, 41, Covington, no charges listed
• Charlotte M. Neaves, 51, Covington, no charges listed
• James William Davis, 51, no address or charges listed
• Teresa Lynn Cross, 62, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Taubreenia Ane Brown, 35, Nicholasville, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Jenna Rae Philpott, 32, Columbia, Serving Bench Warrant for Court
December 8
• Shawn Michael Beach, 58, Monticello, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Assault 3rd Degree-Police Officer or Prob Officer; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Arson, 1st Degree; Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Resisting Arrest; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree
• Kenneth Milden Coffey, 57, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Zakkery Royce Cranston-Noecrowder, 26, Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Kimberly Sue Burton, 56, Somerset, Court Ordered
• Elizabeth Louise Simpson, 32, Nancy, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (<\2 Gms Methamphetamine)
• Jason Tyler Jasper, 33, Somerset, Court Ordered
• Melvin Jason Baker, 40, Somerset, Court Ordered
• Kristy Nushull Brumley, 32, Somerset, three counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Yancy Logan Wesley, 21, Somerset, three counts of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
