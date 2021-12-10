December 8
• Maria Frances Coats, 36, Hustonville, Receiving Stolen Property $1,000<\$10,000; Theft of Motor Vehicle Registration Plate
• Donald Lee Rose, 33, Lexington, Serving Warrant (For Other Police Agency); Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Ashton R. Nevius, 32, Science Hill, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Dustin Bradley Prince, 33, Monticello, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Avery B. Parson, 42, Stanford, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Ginger Lynn Varney, 37, Bronston, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Crystal D. Overton, 34, Science Hill, three counts of Failure to Appear
• Laura M. Johnson, 40, Burnside, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Failure to Appear
December 9
• James Lawrence Wilson, 42, Crab Orchard, No Tail Lamps; Careless Driving; Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License; Poss of Open Alc Beverage Cont in Motor Veh Prohibited; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle; Failure to Notify Adrs Change to Dept of Trans;
• Mickey Allen Gilley, 33, Eubank, three counts of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Burglary, 3rd Degree; TBUT or Disp All Others $1,000<\$10,000; Failure to Appear
• James Zachary Morrow Jr., 29, Burnside, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Christy Dawn Foley, 44, Burnside, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Myra Courtney Reece, 38, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Dean Ray Roberts III, 38, Remington, VA, Alcohol Intox in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
• Luther Sword, 32, Poole, KY, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• William Leroy Sullivan, 54, Somerset, KY, two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.