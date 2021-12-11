December 9

• Roy C. Miller Jr., 43, of Harrodsburg, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)

• Karen S. Ratliff, 45, Somerset, Burglary, 3rd Degree; TBUT Or Disp from Building $500 <\ $1,000; Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order

December 10

• Scotty Allen Childers, 50, Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear; Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order

• Kimberly Denise Hall, 49, Windsor, KY, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury; Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you