Deeds and more now online from Pulaski County Clerk's Office

Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett recently announced the public can now access a number of records such as deeds online.
The digital records had been available to view on public terminals within the clerk's main office inside the Pulaski County Courthouse for the past few years. Burnett noted that scanning such documents had been a campaign promise which took some nine months to complete after she took office in 2015. Scanning the documents has also helped cut processing time, with Burnett noting that her deputy clerks can often hand an original document back as soon as it's recorded when it used to take 3-4 days.
The new online search platform just launched in mid-December and already has 54 accounts signed up.
The clerk's office partnered with Courthouse Computer Systems for the new service, which currently offers records dating from 1990 to present. The next era to become available will encompass records from 1978 to 1989. Those records, Burnett noted, have been scanned but an indexing system for searches must be completed before they can be uploaded.
According to Jennifer Hughes, manager for the Land Records Department, the records available include: deeds, mortgages, cumbrances and releases, power of attorney filings, wills, commissioner deeds, fixture filings, apartment mortgages and deeds, bail bonds, partnerships, incorporation filings and mechanic's liens.
One thing that is not available is military records. Burnett explained only the veteran or next of kin can access those records, even at the clerk's office. "We don't ever charge for those copies or recording DD214s," she added.
The department -- which also includes Pam Jones, Aleisha Roberts and Emily Simpson along with Hughes -- have begun to scan in marriage licenses but it has yet to be determined if those digital records will be available only on office terminals or if they will also be eventually offered online.
While the general public may on occasion have need to look up the available records for personal needs, the online search service is of far greater value to professionals such as abstractors, attorneys, bankers, surveyors and appraisers. These individuals are not only local but often travel in from Lexington, Danville and points beyond.
"It's helped traffic in here so much," Burnett said, adding on a typical day, there could be as many as 15-20 researchers in the deed room. That practice has been complicated by COVID-19, with the clerk's office having to schedule appointments for those people. "We're thinking that when more people hear of it, they'll all make use of it."
For those who've signed up so far, the online search service has been a definite hit.
"I just had someone call today from Tennessee that was just overwhelmed that they didn't have to make the trip here," Hughes said, adding jokingly that the deed room is now like a ghost town.
Burnett continued that the service would be especially useful for those who'd need to look something up on nights or weekends when the clerk's office is closed. All three branches operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except for closing at 11 a.m. for the lunch hour.
Another plus to offering records online is the green factor. Once the service has gotten off to a good start, Burnett plans to compare how much paper (and related costs) the office is saving from not having to make so many copies.
The public may access the records at https://onlinecountyrecords.com/CCSPortal/Login/PulaskiKy. The system requires a subscription with plans ranging from yearly, six months, quarterly and monthly. These plans include fees for printing. A single day plan is also available for a nominal fee but any documents printed will cost 50 cents per page. Anyone with questions may also call the Pulaski County Clerk's Office at 606-679-2042.
