Delinquency letters sent out to 350 Monticello Utility Commission customers

The Monticello Utility Commission has been accommodating to delinquent customers for over seven months by halting disconnections of services rendered, in abiding by an order from the Governor earlier this year. Utility Commission members were informed at Thursday's regular monthly meeting of letters being sent to customers who are behind on their bills. The correspondence mailed out allows for a six month repayment plan for customers to catch up on what they owe.
A new executive order by the Governor says utility companies can once again cut off service to customers with delinquent unpaid bills and Monticello Utility crews will start disconnections the week after Thanksgiving. Manager Scott Upchurch says customers may contact the Utility office and make arrangements to take care of their past due accounts to avoid a disruption in service.
During Thursday's meeting, Upchurch told of bids received for the purchase of new water meters for city residents to be opened on Monday, November 16, by Monticello Utility officials and LCADD (Lake Cumberland Area Development District) representatives. A portion of the project is funded through a Community Development Block Grant and monies allow for replacement of aging water meters with new automatic ones inside the City of Monticello.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.