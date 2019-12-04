Democratic Women's Club Christmas Dinner a festive occasion after Beshear's election

The 2019 Democratic Women's Club's Christmas Dinner was held Monday, with new officers being sworn in, new inductees added to the Democratic Hall of Fame, and an overall air of celebration after November's Election.
Even Somerset Mayor Alan Keck joined in on the festivities, jokingly telling the crowd, "This the nicest a young Republican mayor's ever been treated by a bunch of Democrats."
He went on to congratulate the crowd after the election of governor-elect Andy Beshear as well as to offer words of support for members of the local Democratic party.
"It's actually really encouraging to see a gathering like this, partisan or not, to celebrate what you guys have worked really hard for," Keck said.
"My message is actually pretty simple. The mayor of Somerset's a nonpartisan job. And what I would tell you is that I think we are a model, and in many ways a showcase, that progress isn't partisan, that when the thing we care most about is 'we' - and I think many of you have seen that from me, I hope you've seen that from me. And I'll continue to lead and guide in a manner that is our residents first. Not my party, not your party, but our community."
Pulaski County Democratic Chair Dr. Rodney Casada offered one reason the party has helped the city - through the remodel of their Democratic Headquarters on West Mount Vernon Street, the party was doing their part towards downtown revitalization, he said.
Casada said the party spent around $50,000 over the last four years on the roof, heating and air system, and other changes.
"We're one of only three counties [in Kentucky] that owns their own Democratic Headquarters. And that's in a Republican County," Casada said, adding that the other two are in Fayette and Jefferson counties.
At the dinner, four prominent members of the party were inducted into the Pulaski County Democratic Hall of Fame:
Norris Whitaker, who was not in attendance, but was recognized by Casada as having been on the Executive Committee for 12 years, among performing other activities within the party.
Cheryl Greene, whom Casada said had been on the Executive Committee for eight years. "Cheryl has been a sweetheart to the whole Democratic party for years," Casada said.
Doug Jones, another member of the Democratic Executive Committee, of whom Casada said, "I don't know if there's anything that I've called upon this guy that he hasn't come through for me and for the party."
And John Prather, Jr., whose father was one of the first Hall of Fame inductees, Casada said. He added that Prather is "the go-to guy" if anyone has questions.
The Women's Club also saw the swearing in of the year's new officers: Treasurer Jennie Stanley, Secretary Libby Brown, Second Vice President Sherrye Tucker, First Vice President Nancy Cox and President Mary Ann Johnson.
