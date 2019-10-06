Demonstrators also a force at Chill Out and Proud festival

Those supporting the LGBTQ community weren't the only ones attending Saturday's Chill Out and Proud event in downtown Somerset.
Representatives from several churches both local and out of state were on hand at various points just outside of the Pulaski County Judicial Center Plaza, with signs and sometimes megaphones making their beliefs known.
Local evangelist Melvin Sisson insisted the display was not a protest. "These people and I are standing for faith, freedom and our children," he said.
Sisson said he was concerned about the path of what had been an "ultra-conservative" county that is now riddled with alcohol, drugs, opioids, pedophiles and same-sex marriage.
"I believe they have an agenda for children," Sisson said of the festival's organizers. "The longer it's done, the more people who do it, it becomes accepted -- especially when people of authority put their approval on it.…
"I love our country, but our country is disintegrating before our eyes.…What is going to become of our children?"
Joseph Warren, pastor of Piney Grove #2 Baptist Church, expressed dismay that the festival went forth despite Somerset's proposed fairness ordinance being "voted down" five months ago.
"I think it's time that God's people stand," Warren said. "That's why we're here today, to stand for the Lord and what's right. We don't hate them, by the way. We love their soul but according to the word of God, they are wrong."
Not all church-goers opposed the festival. First Presbyterian Church member Linda Spanier came to show her support with several like-minded congregants.
"I think people just need to live their lives as they want to live them," she said. "We just wanted to be involved and let them know that there are people who care."
However, it would be fair to say that the people demonstrating on Fountain Square also care -- even if the values differ. Sisson said the demonstrators wanted to show the LGBTQ community and their supporters a better way.
"What those people need is Christ," he said. "That's what we're trying to show."
