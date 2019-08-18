A local church is helping all local schools comply with a new state law requiring public schools to display our national motto.
"In God We Trust" became the motto for the United States in 1956, though it's been displayed on currency since 1864. A dozen states either require or permit the motto to be displayed in prominent locations within their public schools. Supporters find it an encouraging after generations of students have attended schools after the 1962 Supreme Court decision which found the official recitation of prayers in public schools to be unconstitutional.
Kentucky legislators passed the new law in February -- with Governor Matt Bevin signing it in March -- but it didn't come to Jeff Griffith's attention until he spoke with Lee Watts, chaplain at the state capitol. The motto can be on a permanent plaque, temporary sign, artwork, or other medium. The law does not carry penalties for schools which don't comply but people can sue to force the display.
As the pastor of Denham Street Baptist Church, Griffith was keen to help local schools implement the law as classes got back underway.
"I just simply wanted to make sure that our school board was aware of the law," Pastor Griffith said. "When I heard about the law, I said here's a way for the church to quit talking and to do something."
So Griffith approached the Denham Street congregation about sponsoring the signs for local schools, and they unanimously agreed. The pastor was also delighted to find school officials were not only aware but already working to comply with the law. Griffith had gone to Foster Trophies prepared to ask about having plaques made when he learned the company was already in production.
"I thank the Lord that our leadership in Pulaski County had already acted," Pastor Griffith said, "and they did it in what I call an honorable way."
Pastor Griffith explained that his church is also working with churches in the Lexington area in hopes to address the controversy which erupted over news that Fayette County Schools have posted dollar bills. "That's not an appropriate way to display that to our kids," he opined, adding he feels the dollar display is insensitive to the nature of God and sends a conflicting message about whether the students should trust the Almighty or the "almighty" dollar. "I felt like we needed to have a serious presentation."
When the schools started picking up their plaques, they learned that Denham Street had told Foster's to bill the church instead of the schools.
"On behalf of the Pulaski County School System, we would like to thank Bro. Griffith and the Denham Street Baptist Church for paying for the motto plaques," Pulaski Superintendent Patrick Richardson stated. "As the principals started picking up the plaques from Foster Trophies, I began getting calls asking if I knew the church had covered the cost of the plaques, which I did not. It has been such a blessing and a kind gesture on their behalf. All of our schools and principals have been very thankful."
"The world today needs to see Christianity and not hear it so much, if that makes any sense," Pastor Griffith said of the sponsorship. "I think we've done enough preaching; it's time the church start acting. Show your community, show your schools that you care.
"This is an opportunity for our church, the Christian community, to come together with the public school community," he continued, "and in a benevolent way, show them that we are concerned."
So far Denham Street Baptist Church has spent about $2,000 so far on plaques for schools in the Pulaski County, Somerset Independent and Science Hill Independent districts as well as Somerset Christian School and preschools.
"We wanted one in every place of education in our county," Griffith said, "and we're not done. We're at 24 right now and pretty close to being finished."
Somerset Independent Superintendent Kyle Lively told the Commonwealth Journal that the district is "very thankful for their generous donation to Somerset Schools."
Science Hill Independent School opted for a banner displayed with their Veteran's Day Living Flag portrait of students and staff. "Our motto is displayed in the main foyer of our building and is the first thing you see when you walk in the front door," Science Hill Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse stated.
