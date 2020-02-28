Deontay Wilder could learn a lesson from the great Ali

In 1973, the great Muhammad Ali was defeated by a virtual unknown named Ken Norton.
It was the first of three Ali-Norton battles, and the only one that Ali would lose.
After the fight, Ali offered no excuses -- even though, as it was revealed later, he suffered a fractured jaw in Round 2. Can you imagine the excruciating pain of being hit in the face for 10 rounds with a jaw that is already broken?
In 1978, Ali lost a 15-round decision to an amateur champion named Leon Spinks, who came into the fray with just eight professional fights.
Ali was undertrained, out of shape and uninterested -- yet when the fight was over, he simply said "the better man won -- and he's the new champion."
Ali, who was well past his prime, went to work with vigor and came into the rematch with Spinks in much better shape. He dispatched Spinks easily and regained his title.
Last Saturday night, in the biggest heavyweight fight in several years and a rare match of undefeated boxers, Great Britain's Tyson Fury beat the beejeebers out of Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas.
In only the third round, Fury decked Wilder, and bloodied his face and his ear -- which appeared to affect Wilder's balance the rest of the fight.
It seemed Wilder was hurt every time the 50-0-1 Fury touched him.
It was a one-sided beat-down and Wilder's trainer, Mark Breland, halted the fight in Round 7.
In the days following his ass kicking, Wilder has offered a litany of excuses for his loss. He whined about referee Kenny Bayless -- who, quite frankly, is one of the best officials in the business.
The most preposterous excuse? He claimed the silly attire he wore to enter the ring was too heavy and affected his legs.
"(Fury) didn't hurt me at all, but the simple fact is … that my uniform was way too heavy for me," Wilder said. "I didn't have no legs from the beginning of the fight. In the third round, my legs were just shot all the way through."
Problem is, Wilder has often bragged that he trains in a 45-pound vest for the expressed purpose of strengthening his legs.
I don't often agree with ESPN's Stephan A. Smith, but this time he nailed it when he called Wilder's claim, "the most embarrassing excuse that I have ever heard for a guy losing the fight."
But more maddening than the excuses is the fact that Wilder threw Breland under the bus. Saying he'd "rather die in the ring" than have a fight stopped, he criticized Breland's decision and then fired him.
Mark Breland is one of the greatest amateur fighters in American boxing history, and was a world champion at the pro level as well. He's been around the block a few times and has seen the catastrophic results of a fight that is allowed to continue for too long.
In boxing, sometimes it is difficult to visibly see what kind of damage is being inflicted upon a fighter. But last Saturday night, it was evident from Round 3 forward that Wilder was in peril.
He was being beaten up in every round and to any knowledgeable boxing observer, it was clear that Wilder had zero chance to win and was on his way to a very brutal knockout loss.
So as his fighter was being battered around the ring in Round 7, Breland threw in the towel and the fight was mercifully stopped.
A boxer's trainer has many duties. But there is one task that supersedes all others, and that is to protect his fighter.
Breland did just that last weekend. He possibly saved his fighter's life.
Wilder should be a little more like the great Ali, and keep his excuses -- both the legitimate and the ludicrous -- to himself.
And instead of firing Breland, he should've given him a raise and a big "thank you."
Because of Breland's compassion and wisdom, Wilder may be healthy enough to fight another day.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and a boxing geek with over 6,000 dvd in his fight film collection. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jnealCJ.
