Deputies investigating third incident at Pulaski high schools

Pulaski County school officials and law enforcement are investigating a third incident in less than a week involving the district's local high schools.
On Wednesday morning, a notification went out to Pulaski County High School parents that "a student has made a threat against our school." Much like an incident Tuesday at Southwestern High School, the concern involved a statement written on the bathroom wall.
While school officials and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office were investigating, students remained in their first period classes. By 11:13 a.m., PCHS Principal Rodney McAninch issued another notification that the threat was deemed unsubstantiated. Students were to eat lunch in their classrooms and resume their class schedules in the afternoon.
"We have interviewed and searched every student that was in the proximity of that bathroom and no weapons were found," Principal McAninch wrote.
According to PCSO Major Jeff Hancock, PCSO School Resource Officer Alex Wesley was being assisted by three other deputies as well as three detectives. The investigation is the third overall and the second for PCHS since last Friday, when a student was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening in regard to a social media post which had been shared but didn't target a specific school.
No one has yet been charged in regard to the Southwestern incident, which was also deemed to be unsubstantiated. "They have a good person of interest but right now, it's still being investigated," Maj. Hancock said.
Southwestern SRO David Cornett is leading that investigation, while SRO Wesley is leading the investigations at PCHS.
